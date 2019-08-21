Taylor Swift has teamed up with Stella Mccartney to release a line of ready-to-wear and accessories.

The 29-year-old pop star has joined forces with the British fashion designer - the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney - to create a collection of pieces to mark the debut of her new album 'Lover' after they met and hit it off at one of her concerts in London.

Speaking in the September issue of Vogue magazine, Taylor said: ''When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails, and talk about life.

''So when it came time to write this album, I name checked her in one of my songs, and when I played her the album, I said, 'Should we do something?' ''

And for 47-year-old Stella - who designed the Duchess of Sussex's second wedding dress for her reception - it was a no brainer as she loves how well she and Taylor ''complement each other.''

She explained: ''I couldn't believe that my name is in a Taylor Swift song (what?!?) and after Taylor played me the entire album it gave me such incredible inspiration for the collaboration and it really revolved around the music. When Taylor asked me, or even thought to come and do this with me, what I love is how we really complement each other in what we generate creatively together.''

The collaborative collection will be revealed to the public on August 22 during Taylor's YouTube Live and fans can expect to see jackets, tops, and bags - inspired by her style - in the range.

The line will also follow Stella's standards of sustainability meaning there will be no fur or leather.

Stella explained: ''At Stella McCartney we are so serious in how we manufacture and how responsible we are. We are always looking at sustainability and not killing animals, it means we have such a serious undertone in the everyday runnings morally of how we conduct ourselves as a brand.

''So I always have to counter that with having a lightness of heart and have a sense of humour and not make people feel terrible.''