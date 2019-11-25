Taylor Swift took a swipe at her old record label Big Machine while accepting the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock accolade at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday (24.11.19).
Taylor Swift took a swipe at her old record label Big Machine while accepting the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock accolade at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday (24.11.19).
The 29-year-old singer didn't directly address her feud with the label's former owner Scott Borchetta and recent buyer Scooter Braun in her acceptance speech at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, but she heaped praise on her new home of Universal Republic for giving her the freedom to ''make whatever music'' she wants and for allowing her the rights to own all her master recordings.
Accepting the honour for her record 'Lover', she said on stage: ''This is amazing. That was a really tough category, wow. Thank you to the fans.
''I would love to have an opportunity to thank the people I made this album with because they're amazing and we had so much fun.''
After thanking a number of people who worked on the record, Taylor - whose win saw her equal Michael Jackson's record of 24 AMAs - added: ''Okay, wow... I did not think I was going to win this one. This album really felt like a new beginning.
''I really love my record label, Universal Republic. Monte Lipman, Lucien Grange, thank you for being so generous to me and allowing me to make whatever music I want to make.
''As a songwriter it's so thrilling to me that I get to keep doing that.''
Later at the ceremony, the 'Me!' hitmaker will pick up the Artist of the Decade award and is also expected to perform a medley of her greatest hits after being given clearance to sing her old songs, weeks after Taylor claimed Big Machine had blocked her from doing so.
After calling them out publicly, it was later revealed the label had given the performance the go-ahead.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....