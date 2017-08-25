Taylor Swift's new song 'Look What You Made Me Do' is an apparent dig at Kanye West.

The 27-year-old pop beauty unleashed the track on Thursday (24.08.17) and fans have since speculated that she is taking aim at her sworn enemy and his wife Kim Kardashian West.

First off, Taylor slams someone for their ''titled stage'' and the 'All Day' hitmaker had one during his 'Saint Pablo' tour in 2016.

Declaring her hate towards the said person, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker sings the line: ''I don't like your little games/ Don't like your titled stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool/ No, I don't like you.''

Taylor and Kanye have been feuding ever since the 40-year-old rapper stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 because he thought Beyonce deserved the Best Female Video prize over her.

Kanye also took aim at Taylor on his track 'Famous' last year, in which he referred to the singer as a ''b***h*'' and joked about sleeping with her.

Meanwhile, though there is nothing to pinpoint about her other enemy Katy Perry, the trio are all speculated to be in the firing line.

Another line she blurts out is: ''Honey, I rose up from the dead I do it all the time/I got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once/Then I check it twice'' and ''The world moves on another day, another drama-drama, but not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma. Maybe I got mine but you'll all get yours.''

The 'Swish Swish' singer and Taylor have been at loggerheads ever since the latter accused Katy of sabotaging her 'Red Tour' in 2014 by stealing three of her backing dancers, but in recent months Katy has said she is keen to see their ''beef'' end.

'Look What You Made Me Do' is the first single from Taylor's sixth album, 'Reputation', which will be released on 10 November.