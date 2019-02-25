Taylor Swift surprised a couple by performing at their engagement party, after one of them emailed her to thank her for unknowingly helping them get together.
The 29-year-old singer left newly engaged couple Alex Goldschmidt and Ross Girard stunned over the weekend when she turned up to their engagement party at the Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles to perform her track 'King of My Heart'.
Alex says he ''never asked'' the 'Gorgeous' hitmaker to come to the couple's party, but had emailed her to ''thank her'' for the part she had unknowingly played in helping the pair get together.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Alex said: ''Taylor wanted to do something involving that song, but it was just a matter of her schedule. We had to see if she'd be in LA. I never asked Taylor to do this. I simply told her what her advice over the years has meant to me and thanked her for the part she unknowingly played. She had the idea of singing.
''She gave us the biggest candle I've ever seen in my life with a heartfelt handwritten note on her stationary with advice, well wishes and love. She also wrote notes all over the box the candle came in that was wood and nailed shut.''
Alex shared several pictures on social media of himself and Ross with Taylor, where he revealed he made the decision to propose to Ross whilst listening to 'King of My Heart' in his car.
He wrote on the video clip of Taylor singing the track: ''I decided to propose to Ross listening to this song in my car. I can't thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special. #RossAndAlexForever (sic)''
And one day after the special surprise, Alex still couldn't believe Taylor's performance was real.
On another series of pictures, he added: ''Sorry, I'll never be over this. Nothing in life feels real and probably never will again. (sic)''
