Taylor Swift surprised Amber Rose's son by sending him tickets to her 'Reputation Stadium Tour'.

The 34-year-old actress-and-model posted videos of five-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz - whom she has with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa - opening a box from the 'End Game' hitmaker covered in her 'Reputation' album print on Instagram on Tuesday night (20.03.18).

Handing the package to her young son, Amber said in the clip: ''I have a surprise for you! Ready? Look at that. Taylor Swift sent that to you.''

And a surprised Sebastian replied: ''This is going to be so exciting! Oh my gosh, she sent me a letter.''

Amber continued: ''Guess what? She gave us tickets to go see her in concert. She gave us tickets to go see her show!''

And her boy replied: ''That's the tickets? Thanks Taylor.''

Sebastian is a huge Taylor fan and last year, Amber shared a video of her son singing all the words to her album's lead single 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

She captioned the post: ''He loves him some @taylorswift (sic)''

Taylor's gift for Amber's son will no doubt comes a surprise, as Amber admitted she was siding with her ex-boyfriend Kanye West in his feud with the pop star.

In 2016, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West took shared footage of the rapper talking to the singer about his song 'Famous' - in which he calls Taylor a bitch and says they might have sex - prompting Taylor to hit back and insist she never ''approved'' the song.

However, his ex-girlfriend Amber said at the time that Kanye was so contrite after interrupting Taylor's MTV VMAs speech in 2009 that she knew he would have sought Taylor's permission before releasing it.

She said: ''I want to talk about Kim and Kanye's Snapchat.

''So, I'm not the biggest fan of Kanye ... but I was next to him at the VMAs that year. I remember the repercussions after that.

''I remember Taylor's mother and father coming up to us and saying, 'One day Kanye, you'll have a daughter and somebody is going to do that to you'. He was so remorseful. I mean he really felt so bad, because it wasn't about Taylor. It was about Beyoncé and her video ... he didn't want to interrupt Taylor - he didn't even know who she was at the time.

''It was just a very hard time for him, and I was around to see that. I watched Lady Gaga cancel the tour. I watched people say that they did not want to work with him anymore because of it.

''And he really went through a lot of b******t and I know that Kanye would never ever go through that again by not calling Taylor and say, 'Heads up, I'm about to go write this verse real quick. Just wanted to make sure you're cool with it.' I know that about Kanye.''