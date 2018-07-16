Taylor Swift suffered a stage malfunction at her Philadelphia concert.

The 28-year-old pop star has travelled in a sparkly cage across from the main stage to a smaller stage inside every stadium on her 'Reputation Tour' so far, but she got stuck midway through singing 'Delicate' at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night (14.07.18).

Taylor told the crowd: ''Pretty sure I am stuck up here. It's a nice view though.''

The 'Getaway Car' singer kept her cool and instead joked with her fans, before she treated them to an impromptu a capella performance of her 2007 song 'Our Song' and 'Wildest Dreams', whilst the crew worked to free her from the air and put her in a new cage to complete the show.

She laughed: ''So what you just saw was me going like straight up and down in this sparkly basket. It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium.

''So what happens now is basically I'm just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next.''

Taylor has pulled out all of the stops so far on the extensive tour, bringing out her showbiz pals Niall Horan, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan and Robbie Williams for duets.

And her support acts Charli XCX and Camila Cabello have joined her on stage for a rendition of 'Shake It Off' every night on the second stage after 'Delicate'.

A number of stars have witnessed Taylor's dazzling set including Amber Rose, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Lena Dunham and David Beckham's daughter Harper.

The 'Reputation Stadium Tour' will conclude at Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 21.