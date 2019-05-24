Taylor Swift spent ''four months'' at cat school preparing for her role in the 'Cats' movie.

The 29-year-old singer plays the flirty feline Bombalurina in the live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic stage musical, and she went to special classes to teach her how to act like a pussy and although she only had to stay for three days, the 'ME!' hitmaker stayed much longer as she had ''much more fun'' than other cast members.

Being interviewed on 'The Graham Norton Show', Taylor said: ''I had to go to cat school to learn how to move and behave. I was meant to go for three days and I stayed for four months! I had much more fun than anyone else.''

The upcoming film - which also stars the likes of Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Dame Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson - follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and Idris, 46, previously insists that Taylor was simply ''great'' whilst they were filming and made the transition from music to movies seamlessly.

The 'Luther' star said: ''Taylor was great, her and I had a lot of work to do together, and she was amazing. She worked hard and was just happy to be there.''

Idris plays villainous cat Macavity and although appearing in a musical was ''new territory'' for the British actor he insisted he enjoyed the challenge.

He said: ''It was all really new to me, but I know the songs, of course, so I was sort of in new territory, but it was really liberating. It was so much fun playing that big Macavity character.''

Taylor has three pet pussies, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, and she loves her animals because they're independent and are ''capable of dealing with their own life''.

She previously said: ''They're really great. They're very dignified. They're very independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life. And if you fit into that on that day, they'll make some time for you. Maybe. I just really respect it.''