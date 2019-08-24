Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun doesn't know ''what art is like''.

The 29-year-old singer has previously spoken of her upset that the music manager now owns all her early master recordings after buying her former record label Big Machine and she took another swipe at him as she spoke of how proud she is to have ''full ownership'' of her latest LP 'Lover'.

Speaking on 'Elvis Duran And The Morning Show' on iHeart Radio, she said: ''It's mine! She's mine, fully mine.

''I'm happy to take full ownership of this album. It's not just from a business perspective, it's like your heart belongs in that art you made.

''And the person who bought my art, he's never made any art in his life, so he doesn't know what it's like.

''He could never understand that personal connection. When you make something and then someone buys it out from under you...

''I don't think that a lot of people understand that's how our business works. They think we own what we make.''

The 'Me!' singer - who began her career when she was just 15 - thinks aspiring musicians need to be better educated in the business side of the industry.

She added: ''There are so many people who want to be musicians and they need to learn these things because I didn't know these things when I was a teenager.''

Taylor previously claimed she had no idea Scooter was to take ownership of Big Machine or her master recordings and branded the news her ''worst case scenario''.

She wrote on Tumblr at the time: ''Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years.

''Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.

''This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says 'Music has value', he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.''