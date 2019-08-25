Taylor Swift has slammed Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta again.

The 29-year-old singer previously claimed she was left feeling ''grossed out'' when she discovered Scooter - whom she has previously accused of ''bullying'' her - had purchased her former label Big Machine records from Scott for $300 million and Taylor has hit out at them both in a new interview.

Speaking to 'CBS Sunday Morning', she said: ''I knew he would sell my music; I knew he would do that. I couldn't believe who he sold it to, because we've had endless conversations about Scooter Braun. And he has 300 million reasons to conveniently forget those conversations.''

Taylor also reiterated her claims that she knew nothing about the sale until it went public.

She said: ''I found out when it was online, like, when it hit the news.''

When asked: ''Nobody in your inner circle knew?'', Taylor replied: ''Nobody knew.''

In the Big Machine deal, Scooter acquired Taylor's entire collection of master recordings but she claimed she was never given the chance to buy her own music from Scott.

In a Tumblr post after news of the sale broke, Taylor wrote: ''Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years.

''Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. Or when his client, Kanye West, arranged a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.

''This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term 'loyalty' is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says 'Music has value', he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.

''When I left my masters in Scott's hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.

''Sad and grossed out, Taylor.''

Meanwhile, Scooter took to Twitter after Taylor's 'Lover' was released last week, calling her new album ''brilliant''.

He tweeted: ''Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don't make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats (sic).''