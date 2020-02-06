Taylor Swift has signed a new global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

The 'You Need to Calm Down' hitmaker previously inked a recording agreement with Universal in November 2018, after departing Big Machine Records, and the new publishing contract sees the pop superstar reunite with former Sony/ATV Nashville boss Troy Tomlinson, who became chairman/CEO of UMPG Nashville in July 2019, and first worked with Taylor when she was just 14.

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker announced the news by sharing a picture with Troy and Chairman and CEO of UMPG, Jody Gerson, and Universal boss, Sir Lucian Grainge, in which she was holding her beloved pet cat.

Praising the team, she said: ''I'm proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company.

''Jody is an advocate for women's empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders.

''Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters.

''It's an honour to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favourite thing in the world: songwriting.''

Jody commented: ''We are honoured to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG.

''Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor's honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans.

''We look forward to further amplifying Taylor's voice and songs across the globe.''

Whilst Troy, who is Chairman and CEO of UMPG Nashville, added: ''I've had the distinct pleasure of working with Taylor since she was 14-years-old, and she still amazes me daily.

''The true definition of a multigenerational artist and songwriter, Taylor's songs, vision and unwavering determination have always been an inspiration.

''I am so happy and so proud to continue representing Taylor and her music, and I am confident that UMPG will be the best, most creative partner in providing unparalleled opportunities for her songs.''

Universal is now the music partner for Taylor, whilst UMG's Republic Records will serve as her label partner in America.

The move comes after her well-documented spat with former Big Machine label head, Scott Brochetta and Scooter Braun, who acquired the firm, over the master recordings of her first six albums, which she claimed she was not given the chance to buy back the rights to.

Taylor recently admitted she feels so much better now she is no longer ''fighting for people's respect'' and focusing on her own happiness.

In the trailer for her Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana', she said: ''Throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, 'A nice girl doesn't force their opinions on people, a nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you.'

''I became the person that everyone wanted me to be. Nobody physically saw me for a year, and that was what I thought they wanted.

''I had to deconstruct an entire belief system.

''Toss it out and reject it.

''It woke me up from constantly feeling like I was fighting for people's respect.

''It was happiness without anyone else's input.

''I want to do this.

''I need to do to be on the right side of history. It feels f***ing awesome.

''I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore.

''And it was my own doing. There's nothing that feels better than this moment.''