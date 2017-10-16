Taylor Swift filmed her latest music video outside a kebab shop in north London.

The 27-year-old pop superstar was joined by 60 crew members, including extras and backing dancers, at the Kentish Delight takeaway in Kentish Town over the weekend to shoot the promo for her next single.

The video is inspired by a night out in the UK capital and reveals what some of Taylor's favourite things are to do when she comes to London and it will also show her going to a pub and riding a night bus.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The video shows Taylor on a night out. She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realises.

''It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places. She wants to show people she is just a normal girl.''

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker - who is dating British actor Joe Alwyn - filmed the video between 9pm and 6am to minimise the chance of any leaks or footage being filmed by onlookers.

The single will precede Taylor's sixth album, 'Reputation', comes out in November.

The singer held a secret listening party for the LP in London over the weekend, inviting a number of her fans via Twitter.