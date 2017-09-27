Taylor Swift sent Cardi B flowers after she knocked her off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 24-year-old rapper - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - secured her first-ever US number one with her track 'Bodak Yellow', which displaced Taylor's 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Pop megastar Taylor, 27, showed there were no hard feelings by popping the gift in the post, which Cardi was overwhelmed with as she is a huge fan of the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's music.

Alongside the bouquet of pink roses, Cardi captioned her boomerang post on Instagram: ''Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers ... and I freaking love your music (sic)''

However, not everyone was pleased with Cardi's success.

Outspoken hip-hop star Azealia Banks compared Cardi to a ''poor man's Nicki Minaj''.

Azealia wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets: ''I'm sorry. Black industry men are too hype for this Latina girl I've never seen them jump like this for Remy [Ma] or Nicki [Minaj].

''Spinning this 'for the culture' story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women. (sic)''

The '212' hitmaker, 26, subsequently wrote that Cardi - who is of Trinidadian and Dominican descent - was ''only black when black want to include themselves in a success story''.

The controversial star later added: ''I wanted spicy Latina and she gave me poor mans Nicki. (sic)''