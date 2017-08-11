Taylor Swift has told a court that her alleged assault by DJ David Mueller was ''despicable and horrifying''.

The 27-year-old pop star is counter-suing Mr Mueller and, speaking in the witness stand on Thursday (10.09.17), Swift alleged the DJ intentionally groped her during a meet-and-greet session after one of her gigs at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, in June 2013.

She told the jurors: ''He stayed attached to my bare a** cheek as I lurched away from him.

''It was a definite grab. A very long grab.''

Swift - whose team told Mr Mueller's former employer, radio station KYGO, about the alleged incident shortly after it is said to have occurred - is suing for the symbolic sum of $1, while the DJ is seeking $3 million in damages after losing his job at the station.

During her testimony, Swift was asked by Mr Mueller's attorney Gabriel McFarland whether the DJ got ''what he deserved'' and she replied: ''I don't feel anything about Mueller. I don't know him.

''I think what he did was despicable and horrifying and shocking.''

Swift also said she couldn't have reported the alleged incident to anyone on her team at the time without her other fans - who were queuing to have their picture taken with the musician - overhearing her complaints.

Explaining how she dealt with the situation, Swift said: ''This is not something that I wanted people to know.

''[It] would have ruined their concert experience, and made them feel really awkward.''

Swift also explained why her bodyguard at the time, Greg Dent, did not see the alleged assault.

She said: ''He saw your client lift my skirt, that's when your clients hand went out of his view because it was grabbed onto my a** cheek.''

According to Swift, the only way someone could have seen the alleged incident was if they were ''lying directly under my skirt and we didn't have anyone positioned there''.

She continued: ''What Mr Mueller did, like I said, was very intentional and the location was very intentional, and it happened very quickly. I wasn't going to blame Greg Dent for something Mr Mueller did.

''None of us expected this to happen - it had never happened before.''

The trial centres on a photograph in which Swift, Mr Mueller and his then-girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, are seen smiling together backstage at the Pepsi Center.

In the picture, the trio are stood side-by-side and Mr Mueller's right hand is hidden behind the musician.

During her testimony, Swift was shown the photograph and reiterated her accusations.

She said: ''This is a photo of him with his hand up my skirt with his hand on my a**.

''I'm not going to say anything different. I never have said anything different.''

Mr Mueller has denied the allegation.