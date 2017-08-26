Taylor Swift's new music video will feature ''not-so-subtle hints'' about Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

The 27-year-old singer's latest single 'Look What You Made Me Do' is believed to be aimed at the rapper and his wife and Taylor will reportedly give fans some clues in the footage, which will premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (27.08.17).

A source told TMZ: ''Taylor feels she was backstabbed by the couple and there will be more not-so-subtle hints in the official music video, which will debut Sunday during the VMAs.''

And Taylor also appeared to take aim at Kanye in the track, as she slammed someone for their ''titled stage'', which Kanye had during his 'Saint Pablo' tour in 2016.

Declaring her hate towards the person, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker sings the line: ''I don't like your little games/ Don't like your titled stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool/ No, I don't like you.''

She also vows revenge against her enemies, singing: ''Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time/I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined/I check it once, then I check it twice.''

Taylor and Kanye have been feuding ever since the 40-year-old rapper stormed the stage at the MTV VMAs in 2009 because he thought Beyonce deserved the Best Female Video prize over her.

Although they enjoyed a brief truce, Kanye also took aim at Taylor on his track 'Famous' last year, in which he referred to the singer as a ''bitch*'' and joked about sleeping with her.

While Taylor lashed out at the song, Kim shared videos on Snapchat revealing that Kanye had discussed it with the star before release, although Taylor insisted she was not aware of the full content.