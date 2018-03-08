Taylor Swift's new music video will be ''unexpected and grand''.

The 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' hitmaker is due to drop her music video for 'Delicate' this weekend and its director Joseph Khan has teased that the singer will be delivering something a bit different for this video.

He teased: ''It's going to be unexpected and it's going to be grand. I can't get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it's not about flowers. People have been sending me ideas, and generally it's like flowers, or pink dresses or blue skies. And those are all the things you'd think you'd want in a video, but they wouldn't fill what you need out of a song like that. So, I think I have a plan here to address that, but it's completely unexpected.''

Khan has collaborated with Taylor on a number of videos including 'Look What You Made Me Do', 'Blank Space' and 'Bad Blood' and says it is always a ''collaborative'' process between the pair.

Speaking to E! News, he added: ''Everything we do is completely collaborative. I've always said on a certain level, she's almost co-director on these videos. People give me a lot of credit, but I think people find it very hard to believe that this beautiful, svelte, incredibly attractive girl is also a genius.

''Like, you don't put those two things together. You think, 'Oh, she has these gifts. She must not have the others.' But remember, she has been writing songs herself since she was a teenager and selling to record companies. She's a writer at heart. And she may kill me for saying this, I think she's also a nerd at heart, too.''