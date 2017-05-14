Taylor Swift sent flowers and a sweet message to a fan who invited her to their graduation party.
Taylor Swift sent a sweet message to a fan who invited her to their graduation party.
Although Taylor, 27, could not make it to the bash, which a fan called Ashley invited her to, she sent a note telling the youngster how proud she was.
Taylor wrote: ''Ashley, Hi love! I'm so sad that I can't make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th...that's my kinda party.
''I'm so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I'm very lucky that a girl like you cares about me. Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!). Love, Taylor.''
Ashley shared the message online and wrote: ''I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD. I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13 (sic).''
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran recently revealed he can see him and Taylor doing a stadium tour together in the future, similar to the 'Legends of the Summer' run of concerts Jay Z and Justin Timberlake did in 2013.
He mused: ''She would be there if everything ended for me. Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense.''
He added: ''She's omnipresent because she's the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press. I always stick up for Taylor.''
