Taylor Swift's stalker ''doesn't regret'' trying to break into her house - a month after he was sentenced for committing the same crime.

Roger Alvarado reached a plea deal on Monday (01.04.19) in which he accepted a charge of criminal contempt and agreed to abide by an order of protection in exchange for two to four years in prison and despite being told he'd spend time behind bars, the 23 year old stands by his decision to violate previously-set probation.

He told the New York Post newspaper: ''I don't regret it.. I just wanted to speak to her, to talk to her. She seems nice [and] cool.''

During the court hearting, Assistant District Attorney Caitlyn Jaile told how Alvarado was supposed to be in Florida but flew to New York on March 7 and headed straight for the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's townhouse, where he caused more than $4,000 in damage after smashing a glass door.

The attorney said: ''The defendant was observed on video surveillance removing a ladder from a nearby construction site, climbing up the side of the building and walking across the complaining witness's patio.''

Taylor wasn't home but her security team in Nashville, Tennessee, saw what was happening on surveillance cameras and alerted her staff in New York, who called police.

Cops arrived within minutes and discovered Alvarado on the patio.

Last month, Alvarado was told he'd be serving six months in jail and put on probation for five years after pleading guilty to attempted burglary in December 2018.

He was sentenced after being arrested in April 2018 and charged with stalking in the first degree, burglary, criminal mischief in the third degree and criminal trespassing in the third degree.

At the time, it was claimed Alvarado gained entry to the home of the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker, before he allegedly took a shower and fell asleep in a bed in the apartment.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed on December 7: ''Today, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. He was promised a sentence of 6 months in jail and 5 years of probation. His probation will be served in Florida and a condition of the probation is completion of a mental health treatment programme.''

The man will return to Manhattan Supreme Court on April 14 to be sentenced over the latest incident.