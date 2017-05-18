Taylor Swift has made a special effort to keep her romance with Joe Alwyn a secret.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has enjoyed a string of very public romances with the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles in the recent years and is now taking a new approach to dating so her and Joe can get to know each other ''without the pressure of a public relationship''.

A source told E! News: ''Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls.''

It was previously revealed the blonde beauty's security team have been making it a ''military-like mission'' to keep the star away from prying eyes.

An insider recently revealed: ''Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.

''Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps. Nobody has a clue they've been walked past a music superstar - not even her new neighbours.''

Meanwhile, Taylor previously admitted it can be hard work dating her as her life is so exposed to the public.

She said in 2015: ''I'll be 30. I'll probably still be single, let's be honest. No one's going to sign up for this and everything that goes with it. Like, 'Hi, nice to meet you, want a date? Do you love camera flashes? I hope you do!'

''I don't know what's going to happen if I'm ever content in a relationship - no idea how that's going to work. I don't even know if that's possible with the life I have.''