Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' stadium tour has broken the US record for the highest-grossing US tour, taking in a total of $266.1 million.
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' stadium tour has broken the US record for the highest-grossing US tour.
Taylor played 38 dates in the US between May 8 and October 6 and during that time she sold 2,068,399 tickets to make a total of $266.1 million.
According to Billboard, this beats the record previously held by The Rolling Stones, who grossed $245 from their 'A Bigger Bang' tour between 2005 and 2007.
This comes after it was revealed by a social media monitoring company that Taylor is the most influential person on Twitter.
Brandwatch has released its annual list of the most influential women and men on the micro-blogging platform, and Taylor took the top spot among all Twitter users.
The 28-year-old singer - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - achieved an ''influencer score'' of 98, just ahead of Liam Payne's score of 97.
The achievement is made even more impressive by the fact that Taylor - who has 83.1 million followers on the micro-blogging platform - is a more frequent poster on rival social media platforms like Instagram and Tumblr.
Of the research, Brandwatch explained: ''The accounts were ranked according to a selection of criteria that added together to create their influence score.
''This is a measure of how influential an account is over time, based on the level of genuine engagement they are creating. While lots of followers, retweets and replies will help, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....