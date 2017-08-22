Taylor Swift is ''overhauling her image'' with her new music.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker is thought to be releasing the first single off her new album soon and it is expected to be different to anything she has done before.

One source said: ''The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again. Taylor is overhauling her image.''

Whilst another insider added: ''It doesn't sound like anything she's done before. It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out.''

However, Taylor - who has been posting teasers on social media for the last couple of days - is being ''very secretive'' about the whole thing.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''She's being very secretive about it, but it's going to be a really good one.''

And if Taylor has got some new music in the pipeline, it is likely to travel under lock and key as the singer's pal and collaborator Ed Sheeran previously revealed the lengths Taylor goes to to keep her music out of the public domain until it is officially released.

He shared previously: ''She would never send new songs, no. I hear them but has to be with her. I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it and they flew San Francisco and played the song I've done with her and asked if I like it and I was like 'yeah' and they took it back, that's how I hear it.''