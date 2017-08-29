Taylor Swift's new music video has broken a YouTube record for most views in its first 24 hours.

The 27-year-old star's official clip for new single 'Look What You Made Me Do' racked up 39 million views by Monday evening (28.08.17) following its Sunday night (27.08.17) release on the video-sharing site, breaking the previous record set by Adele's 'Hello' in 2015 with 27.7 million first day views.

Prior to the release of the official video, a lyric video was posted on YouTube which attracted 19 million views in its first 24 hours.

The official clip now has now been watched more than 46.8 million times and has been liked over two million times, but disliked over a quarter of a million.

Taylor unveiled the video at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and the footage appears to poke fun at her ex Tom Hiddleston and rivals Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry.

In one scene a number of male dancers are seen wearing crop tops with 'I [heart] TS' emblazoned on, a clear reference to the vest top with the same slogan which Tom was photographed in during their brief fling.

Taylor was also seen sitting in a bath of jewels during the video, which some believe could be a reference to Kim's terrifying ordeal last year when armed robbers burst into the star's Paris hotel room, tied her up and put her in the bathtub while they took off with millions worth of jewels.

The blonde beauty sings: ''The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don't like you / I don't like your perfect crime.''

At the end of the video several versions of Taylor, each played by the pop star herself, are in conversation with one another as she pokes fun at herself.

One says: ''You are so fake. There she goes playing the victim again,'' and another says: ''I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.''

'Look What You Made Me Do' is the first single from the star's sixth studio album 'Reputation', which will be released on November 10.