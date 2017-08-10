Taylor Swift's mother Andrea ''wanted to vomit'' after her daughter alleged she'd been groped by a radio DJ.

Andrea - who is part of her daughter's management team - took to the witness stand during the second day of her the singer's trial against DJ David Mueller in Denver, Colorado, revealing she was disgusted when Taylor first informed her of the alleged incident in 2013.

Asked to recall her reaction to the accusation, she told the jurors: ''I was very upset ... I felt like I wanted to vomit.''

Andrea, 59, also admitted she was worried the photograph at the centre of the trial - in which Taylor is seen posing alongside Mr Mueller and his then-girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, backstage at the Pepsi Center - might be doctored in a lewd way.

In the picture, the trio are stood side-by-side and Mr Mueller's right hand is hidden behind the musician.

During testimony on Wednesday (09.08.17), Mr Mueller acknowledged that the photograph was ''weird and awkward'' - but he denied groping the American singer.

Recalling the incident, Mr Mueller said his hand was touching Taylor's skirt after he put his arm around her and their arms became crossed.

The former DJ - who lost his $150,000-a-year job at KYGO-FM following the incident - claimed his right hand was at rib-cage level'', adding: ''Apparently it went down.''

Mr Mueller also admitted he was not given a VIP pass for a meet-and-greet session, meaning he was forced to wait in a lengthy queue with other fans to have his picture taken with Taylor.

In September 2015, Mr Mueller sued Taylor, claiming the controversy had caused him to lose his lucrative job at KYGO-FM.

The former DJ is seeking up to $3 million in damages, while Swift is counter-suing him for the symbolic sum of $1.