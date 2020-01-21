Taylor Swift's mother has a brain tumour.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has revealed that her mom Andrea is going through a ''really hard time'' at the moment as doctors discovered the growth on her brain while she was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer recently.

Speaking to Variety, the 30-year-old songstress explained: ''While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour.

''The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family.''

Andrea's recent diagnosis is the reason why Taylor's tour 'Lover' - which was expected to last all year long - has been shortened to just a few select dates across the US and Europe as she wants to be there as much as possible for her.

Explaining why she condensed her upcoming tour, she said: ''That's the reason. I mean, we don't know what is going to happen.

''We don't know what treatment we're going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what's going on.''

Opening up about her mother's health has been tough as Taylor prefers to keep her personal life close to her chest when it comes to her loved ones.

She added: ''Everyone loves their mom, everyone's got an important mom. But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.''

Andrea was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and, although she successfully completed the treatment and later went into remission, she found out the disease had returned in March 2019.

Taylor has been using music to help deal with Andrea's poor health and penned the song 'Soon You'll Get Better' for her new album 'Lover' as a tribute to her.