Taylor Swift's 'Me!' video attracted 65.2 million YouTube views within the first 24 hours of its release.

The video has, therefore, entered the record books, making Taylor the solo and female artist with the biggest 24-hour debut on YouTube.

Taylor has leapfrogged fellow US pop star Ariana Grande, whose video for 'Thank U, Next' drew over 55 million views in the 24 hours after its release.

By comparison, another of Taylor's best-known songs in recent years, 'Look What You Made Me Do', attracted 43.2 million views following its release.

The blonde beauty is already one of the most popular musicians on the video-sharing platform, with her channel boasting as many as 33 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently admitted to feeling inspired by her pet cats.

The 29-year-old singer credits her two kitties, Olivia and Meredith, as one of her top influences.

She shared: ''I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with.''

Elsewhere on her list is music legend Sir Paul McCartney, who she praised for creating ''unparalleled art'' and his great performances.

She continued: ''I look at Paul McCartney and I see how he's had just this amazing career. He's created just unparalleled art and probably been faced with more pressure than most people. And he's always been known to be kind to people, respectful, and also really selfless as a performer.

''I really like it when you go and see a show and you want to see those songs that you loved like you want to hear all that old, iconic classic stuff, and I like it when a performer knows that and will give that to their fans ... He's still got it!''