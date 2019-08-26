Taylor Swift keeps her life private to make it more ''manageable''.

The 'Lover' hitmaker has kept her three-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn away from the spotlight as she doesn't want people to think their romance is ''up for discussion''.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''I've learned that if I [talk about my relationship], people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it - but it's just that it goes out into the world. That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.''

The 'Love Story' hitmaker - who has previously been romantically linked with the likes of Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris - had previously spoke of how music has ''healed'' her after bad break-ups.

She said: ''I think that the way music can transport you back to a long-forgotten memory is the closest sensation we have to traveling in time. To this day, when I hear 'Cowboy Take Me Away' by the Dixie Chicks, I instantly recall the feeling of being 12 years old, sitting in a little wood panelled room in my family home in Pennsylvania. I'm clutching a guitar and learning to play the chords and sing the words at the same time, rehearsing for a gig at a coffee house.

When I hear 'I Write Sins Not Tragedies' by Panic! At The Disco, I'm transported back to being sixteen and driving down the streets of Hendersonville, Tennessee, with my best friend Abigail, euphorically screaming the lyrics ... I'm convinced that 'You Learn' by Alanis Morissette, 'Put Your Records On' by Corinne Bailey Rae and 'Why' by Annie Lennox have actually healed my heart after bad break-ups or let downs.''