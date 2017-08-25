Taylor Swift's new single 'Look What You Made Me Do' interpolates Right Said Fred's 'I'm Too Sexy'.

The 27-year-old singer made a stunning comeback to the music industry on Thursday (24.08.17) night when she dropped her brand new single which features an interpolation of the British band's 1991 hit single 'I'm Too Sexy'.

And Right Said Fred couldn't be more thrilled with her inventive interpolation, as they said they are ''honoured'' to be a part of the track and took the time to thank the blonde beauty and her team for ''being absolutely wonderful.''

In a statement posted to their website, the band said: ''We're very pleased to hear Taylor Swift's interpolation of our 1991 hit 'I'm Too Sexy'.

''Taylor and her team reached out to us about the track, we like what she does and we were very honoured to have her interpolation feature on her new single 'Look What You Made Me Do.'

''Thanks to Taylor and her team for being absolutely wonderful. We're very happy that our debut single will potentially be reaching new fans 26 years after its release.''

Right Said Fred also thanked Taylor for the interpolation of their song on Twitter, where they declared the track as a ''marvellous reinvention''.

They wrote: ''Thank you @taylorswift13, what a marvellous reinvention! #imtoosexy #lookwhatyoumademedo (sic).''

Taylor and Jack Antonoff - who co-wrote the track - also showed their thanks to Right Said Fred when they sent flowers to the band alongside a handwritten card, which the group posted to their Twitter.

The card read: ''Look what you made us do ... we love you and can't wait for a chance to celebrate with you! Love, your co-writters, Taylor and Jack.''

Right Said Fred captioned the image: ''Thank you so much to @taylorswift13 & @jackantonoff - very kind! (sic)''

'Look What You Made Me Do' is the first piece of new music from Taylor since she collaborated with Zayn Malik for the track 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', which was featured in the 2016 movie 'Fifty Shades Darker'.

The single also marks the first song to be heard from her upcoming sixth studio album 'Reputation', which she announced earlier this week would be released on November 10.

'Reputation' is the first album to be released by the 'Blank Space' hitmaker since 2014's phenomenally successful hit '1989'.