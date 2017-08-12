Taylor Swift's former bodyguard ''knows [he] saw'' her get sexually assaulted by radio DJ David Mueller.

The 27-year-old pop megastar is currently undergoing a court trial in relation to her allegations made against Mr Mueller in which she claims he intentionally groped her during a meet-and-greet session after one of her gigs at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, in June 2013.

And during the court proceedings on Friday (11.08.17), her former bodyguard Greg Dent testified that he witnessed the groping taking place.

He said: ''I know I saw it. When he went to put his arm around her, his hand went up her skirt. She jumped to pull her skirt down and moved closer to the girl.''

However, Greg admits he didn't intervene when he saw what was happening, but insisted he always followed the cues given by the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker and claimed she ''didn't give any indication'' that she needed help.

He added during his testimony: ''[Taylor] didn't give any indication she wanted me to do anything ... I'm sure she would have said something if she wanted me to intervene. In certain situations, I go off what Miss Swift wants me to do.''

Greg's comments come after Taylor herself recently took to the stand to tell jurors the alleged incident was ''despicable and horrifying''.

She said: ''He stayed attached to my bare a** cheek as I lurched away from him.

''It was a definite grab. A very long grab.''

Taylor - whose team told Mr Mueller's former employer, radio station KYGO, about the alleged incident shortly after it is said to have occurred - is counter-suing David for the symbolic sum of $1, while the DJ is seeking $3 million in damages after losing his job at the station.

During her testimony, Swift was asked by Mr Mueller's attorney Gabriel McFarland whether the DJ got ''what he deserved'' and she replied: ''I don't feel anything about Mueller. I don't know him.

''I think what he did was despicable and horrifying and shocking.''