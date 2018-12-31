Taylor Swift admits it was quite a moment when the crowd sang 'All Too Well' back to her on her reputation stadium tour.
The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker admits it was amazing hearing her fans ''consistently'' singing the ballad back to her as it was never made into a single.
Sharing a clip from her Reputation concert film, which was recorded at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, she said: '''All Too Well' was never a single and it always blows my mind that it is consistently one of the loudest songs the crowd sings when I play it. Moments like this defined the Reputation Stadium Tour for me, and I can't wait for you to see it in full.''
Meanwhile, Taylor previously admitted she feels ''so lucky'' to have fans that ''care'' about her.
She said: ''[I wanted to do a show] that would make you feel like you were escaping and going into a different world. I'm so happy that that's the kind of show that you've wanted to see, because it makes it so much fun to create a world for you. I'm so lucky to get to do that. I'm so lucky you care about anything I create, whether it be music or a stage show. Thank you for coming tonight, and thank you for coming to be a part of my life. I love you.
''Every single performer that you see on this stage, whether it be a dancer, or a background singer, or a member of the band, when I say that these are crowds we never even thought we would get to be in front of, even in our wildest dreams.''
