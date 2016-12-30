Police were called after the 22-year-old, most famous for dating Shake It Off star Taylor back in 2012, was involved in a scuffle outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub in the town.

"At about 1:40 a.m. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows…for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises," Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a press release.

"While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.'"

The release continues to explain that as the officer attempted to break up the fight, Kennedy "fell into a snowbank" before a bystander stepped in to help the policeman restrain Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.

A witness told police they saw "Kennedy throwing approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party."

He was charged with disorderly conduct and released without bond, but will appear in court on 22 February (17) to address the charges.