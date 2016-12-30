Conor Kennedy, 22 - who Taylor Swift, 27, dated briefly in 2012 - was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct in Aspen, Colorado.
Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend has been arrested.
Conor Kennedy, 22 - who Taylor, 27, dated briefly in 2012 - was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday (29.12.16).
Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a press release: ''At about 1:40 a.m. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows ... for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises.
''While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were 'rolling around on the ground.''
Witnesses reportedly saw ''[Conor] throwing approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party. [Conor] was ... issued a court summons for Feb. 22, 2017, at 9 a.m. He was released without bond.''
However, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy reportedly said sorry to the arresting officer and claimed his opponent ''called my friend the f-word''.
Conor could face up to a year in jail and a $2,650 fine for the disorderly conduct charges.
During their short-lived romance, Taylor bought a home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, near to Conor's family's Cape Cod compound.
However, after the relationship ended, Taylor sold the house at a $1 million profit.
Taylor refused to ever confirm she had bought the house, saying: ''People say that about me, that I apparently buy houses near every boy I like. If I like you I will apparently buy up the real estate market just to freak you out so you leave me.''
