Taylor Swift's father came face-to-face with an alleged burglar at his Florida home.

Scott Swift arrived back at his $4 million penthouse at around 10pm on 17 January to find 30-year-old Terrence Hoover rummaging through his belongings but the man - who police believe had climbed 13 floors of an emergency exit staircase to get into the abode - fled the scene following a brief scuffle, court records state.

Terrence later called police ''to report his encounter with a man living at the Vinoy'' and was subsequently picked out from photos shown to Scott.

Marion County deputies eventually tracked down Terrence and arrested him last week on burglary charges.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

However, Terrence's mother, Donna DeNapoli, insisted her son had simply got lost while ''looking for churches by the water where his wife could be staying'' as his spouse and three children had left him six months ago.

She added to the Tampa Bay Times newspaper ''He was lost and should be charged with only trespassing.''

It's unclear whether the man had deliberately targetted Scott's apartment or stumbled into it.

Prior to being caught on camera gaining access to the exclusive building, Terrence had been cited by police 20 hours earlier for making an illegal U-turn on railway tracks.

He has previously faced charges for numerous offences, including domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Taylor herself has had her own homes broken into numerous times in the past.

Her abode in the Tribeca area of New York was broken into twice by her stalker Roger Alvarado, who was jailed for up to four years last April.

And last July, David Page Liddle was arrested outside the 'Me!' hitmaker's Rhode Island mansion, where he was allegedly found with a backpack stuffed with burglary tools and an aluminum bat.