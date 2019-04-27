Taylor Swift's celebrity pals have taken to social media to celebrate her comeback single 'ME!'
The 29-year-old star has dropped her new track 'ME!' this week, featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie along with an accompanying video she co-directed with Dave Meyers and Taylor's celebrity fans are thrilled with the new music.
Camila Cabello tweeted: ''I am HERE for this new era, and I am HERE for TS7 and I am HERE for this song and video and Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin getting their video debuts. I LOVE YOU IM A SWIFTIE FOREVER TAKE ALL OF MY MONEY!!! @taylorswift13.''
Taylor's best friend Selena Gomez shared a link to the video and wrote: ''So proud @taylorswift13.''
And Blake Lively revealed herself to be a huge fan of the dreamy, pastel-world Taylor created for the music video.
She posted a link to the video and wrote: ''When I die, please bury me here...''
Country superstar Keith Urban also showed his appreciation for Taylor, writing ''@taylorswift13.... HELL YESSSSS! You rise up- you do it ALL THE TIME! CONGRATS!!!!!!!!! - KU.''
Taylor retweeted all of the compliments from her pals, along with a sweet message from Brendon.
He wrote: ''Wait. This really happened?! Like for real?!?! Well I can't begin to describe how incredible it has been to work on this song and video. So I will simply say: Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to be a part of your beautiful story. So much f***** love and respect. #ME!''
