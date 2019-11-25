Taylor Swift was joined by Camila Cabello and Halsey for her greatest hits medley at the American Music Awards (24.11.19).

The 29-year-old star marked being honoured as Artist of the Decade by performing a medley of her hits and kicked off her short set with one of her new tracks, 'The Man'.

Taylor was joined by a group of children as she danced while wearing a white shirt decorated with all of her album titles, before discarding the garment to reveal a sparkly gold leotard.

After performing 'Love Story', 'I Knew You Were Trouble' and 'Blank Space', the singer then introduced her pop star pals, who joined her to sing 'Shake It Off'.

Taylor closed her medley at the piano, where she sang the title track from her latest LP 'Lover' while wearing a pink and gold cape as ballet dancers performed in front of her.

She said afterwards: ''That performance was even more fun than I hoped it would be.''

Taylor had been introduced to the stage by legendary singer/songwriter Carole King, who predicted ''the best is yet to come'' for the star, as she showed a highlights reel of the 'Me!' singer's career so far.

Accepting her award after the performance, Taylor said: ''I can't believe that it's Carole King -- that it's you -- who gave me this award. My parents are here tonight and they would listen to 'Tapestry' and all your other records in high school...when they had my brother and I, they played those records for us. When I fell in love with music, it was right around when I realized how marvelous it was an artist could transcend so many different phases and changes in people's lives. You taught me that's a possibility.''

And Taylor went on to praise the support of her fans.

She said: ''All anyone in this room wants is to create something that will last. The fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and art and fun and memories -- all that matters to me is the memories I've had with you guys, the fans, over the years.

''Because we've had fun, incredible, exhilarating, extraordinary times together and may it continue.

''Thank you for being the reason I'm on this stage...I'm so lucky to get to do this.''