Taylor Swift's knife and rope-wielding stalker has been arrested.

Julius Sandrock - who is believed to own a number of rifles - was caught allegedly attempting to break into the 28-year-old pop star's Beverly Hills home wearing a mask and rubber gloves on Saturday (14.04.18).

The 'Delicate' hitmaker was not at the property at the time.

The New York Daily News reports that cops came across ''empty gun holster, live rounds of .380 'Fiocchi' ammunition, latex gloves, black gloves, a knife, multiple masks 'similar to the ones painters use', a black half-face mask, one 9mm ammunition round, an empty box of .22 caliber ammunition and black rope'', inside his car.

He was also reported to be in possession of prescription drugs including opiods, oxycodone and the anti-depressant, fluoxetine.

Sandrock, 38, was released from police custody on Tuesday (17.04.18).

Last month, another stalker of the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer was sentenced to 10 years' probation.

Frank Andrew Hoover was handed the lengthy sentence after he pleaded guilty to violating a protective order issued back in 2016.

He's been ordered to stay a mile away from the 'End Game' hitmaker and her family - who he allegedly sent threatening emails to - and his whereabouts are to be monitored by GPS for at least the first year.

Hoover will also have to undergo random drug tests, attend substance abuse classes, surrender any firearms and complete psychological testing, but if he breaches the terms he could be sent to prison.

He was previously arrested for violating an order by allegedly following Taylor in Texas in October 2016.

It was reported he had got within 25 to 50 feet of her car, despite Taylor taking out a protective order against him that states he must stay 500 feet away from her at all times.

In January, prosecutors were said to have discovered several emails allegedly sent by Hoover to the pop star's father Scott between May 2015 and October 2016, containing a number of sinister threats.

According to a 122-page indictment, one email read: ''Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can't stand that virus s**t your daughter spread.''

Another said: ''The evil family of devils: Scott, Austin, Taylor, Andrew. Sincerely, the end real son of god.''

A third read: ''This article is not a joke and is why god is going to burn them into the desert for me.''

A fourth note stated: ''Go to hell, Swift.''