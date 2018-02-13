Taylor Swift has given fans a sneak peek behind-the-scenes at rehearsals for her upcoming 'Reputation' stadium tour.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker is set to tour North America, UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia in support of her sixth studio album 'Reputation', which became the fastest-selling record in its first week of sales in the US, and the eighth largest in American history.

Taylor shared a selfie from the rehearsal room captioned: ''Repu-hearsals (sic)''

The 28-year-old singer is dressed down in a casual grey sweater and in the background can be seen musicians and lot of computer equipment, giving just a hit at what might be in store.

Taylor is known for her spectacular shows.

'Reputation' features a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Future, titled 'End Game', and her recently released singles 'Look What You Made Me Do' and '...Ready for It?'.

As of the time of writing it is unknown whether longtime friend Ed - whom she also teamed up with on 'Everything Has Changed' for her 2012 album 'Red' - will appear with the blonde beauty on stage.

It's been two years since the 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' superstar toured, the last run was her '1989 World Tour' for her fifth album '1989'.

Taylor will kick off the tour on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and heads to the UK and Ireland in June, with shows in Manchester, Dublin and London's Wembley Stadium.

'Reputation' - produced by Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor herself - is her first record for three years since '1989', which was released in October 2014.