Taylor Swift isn't ''quite sure'' what the plan is for a 'Lover' tour.
The 'ME!' hitmaker admits she has been too busy planning the release of her album and its associating videos that she hasn't had time to think about live shows.
She said: ''I'm not quite sure what we're doing with touring because with this album, I was so full-on planning this album release and directing the videos and putting all these different clues in these videos and trying to make this album release experience the most fun one for my fans, that I didn't want to plan what we're going to do in terms of live. I don't want to do the same thing every time because I don't want my life to feel like I'm on a treadmill.''
And the 29-year-old singer says with her last album 'Reputation' that nobody would ''really fully understand'' it until they saw it live but it is different with 'Lover'.
She told On Air with Ryan Seacrest, she added: ''With 'Reputation', I knew nobody would really fully understand this album until they saw it live, because I knew what I had planned for it live was going to make people understand what I had made on the record. But this album is different because people are seeming to get this album on a first-listen basis, which is so wonderful. I can't even tell you how much easier that is.''
Taylor's collaborator Jack Antonoff previously revealed Taylor ''wrote every stitch'' of 'Lover'.
He wrote on Twitter: ''did this one entirely at electric lady in NYC. only laura sisk and taylor in the room. taylor wrote every stitch of this song and came in and played it for me - just a perfect moment to hear what she had done alone the night before (sic)''
