Taylor Swift has returned her back catalogue to streaming services to ''thank'' her fans.

The 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' singer famously withdrew her music from sites such as Spotify in 2014 in a row over royalties but after reaching a sales milestone with her '1989' album, she has agreed to make her music available to stream.

Her management announced on social media on Thursday (08.06.17): ''In celebration of '1989' selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA's 100 million song certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalogue available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.''

Taylor's five albums will now be available on Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Amazon and other streaming platforms, her representative confirmed to Billboard.

The 27-year-old singer previously put pressure on streaming giants Apple Music to change their policy not to pay artists for streams when users signed up for a three-month free trial.

She wrote on her Tumblr page at the time: ''I'm sure you are aware that Apple Music will be offering a free 3 month trial to anyone who signs up for the service.

''I'm not sure you know that Apple Music will not be paying writers, producers, or artists for those three months.

''I find it to be shocking, disappointing, and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company.''

Although Taylor acknowledged the move would not make a huge difference to her own financial wellbeing, she insisted her actions were not those of ''a spoiled, petulant child''.

The 'Blank Space' singer concluded her letter: ''It's not too late to change this policy. We don't ask you for free iPhones. Please don't ask us to provide you with our music for no compensation.''

Following the publication of Taylor's letter, Eddy Cue, the Senior Vice-President of Internet Software and Services at Apple, vowed the company would change its policy.

He tweeted: ''#AppleMusic will pay artist for streaming, even during customer's free trial period.

''We hear you @taylorswift13 and indie artists. Love, Apple.''

And in response, Taylor later agreed her '1989' album could be streamed on the site.