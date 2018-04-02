Taylor Swift returned for a surprise performance at the Bluebird cafe in Nashville over the weekend.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker performed for around 40 people in a show at the venue where she was discovered by Big Machine's Scott Borchetta as a teenager.

Country songwriter Craig Wiseman invited Taylor to perform at the venue during his headline show and she belted out her hits 'Shake It Off' and 'Love Story' as well as 'Better Man', which she penned for country stars Little Big Town.

Speaking whilst on stage, Taylor said: ''I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe. I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists - this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer's take on the songs they've put out into the world.''

Taylor's performance was also filmed for a documentary to mark the 35th anniversary of the venue.

Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote six songs on Taylor's latest album 'reputation' including the lead single, previously revealed Taylor always puts her ''heart and soul'' into her music.

He said: ''The sessions were just her and I. She would come over to my apartment, and we would talk and eat and talk more, and the things we talked about turned into songs. She is great at remembering the heart and soul of the process ... But she's really great at knowing what it's about: talking about what the hell is going on in your life and somehow finding a way to take that exact emotion and make a song out of it. That was the theme of those sessions, 'Let's just tell this story, whatever that story is, because that's the whole point.'''