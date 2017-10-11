Taylor Swift is set to release a new social media app for her fans.

The 27-year-old singer has announced she is set to launch an app entitled 'The Swift Life', in which fans of the star are able to get their hands on exclusive pictures and videos, connect with fellow like-minded fans, and collect Taylor Swift themed emojis called ''Taymojis''.

The announcement was made via a ''first look'' video posted to the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's YouTube account, in which she speaks to a camera to tell her fans she has ''something pretty awesome'' to share.

She added in the 33-second clip: ''I think you guys are really going to like this. I mean - I hope. It would be preferable if you did.''

According to the video, the app will be available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store later this year, though as of the time of writing it is unknown whether it will be free to download.

The video's description reads: ''A creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other... and Taylor! Coming late 2017.''

The news comes just months after the blonde beauty burst back onto the music scene with comeback single 'Look What You Made Me Do', after having taken some time away from the spotlight.

Taylor also revealed earlier this year that her upcoming LP 'Reputation' is set to be released on November 10, which could co-incide with the release of 'The Swift Life'.

Meanwhile, Taylor is said to be ''overhauling her image'' with her new tracks.

One source said: ''The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again. Taylor is overhauling her image.''

Whilst another insider added: ''It doesn't sound like anything she's done before. It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out.''