Taylor Swift ''related'' to Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones'.

The 'ME!' hitmaker is a fan of the HBO fantasy drama series - which came to an end earlier this year - and has said she was particularly fond of the Mother of Dragons played by Emilia Clarke, because she could empathise with her struggle to ''maintain'' the power she has.

Comparing her own life to that of the fictional character, she said: ''I've also tried very hard - and this is one thing I regret - to convince people that I wasn't the one holding the puppet strings of my marketing existence, or the fact that I sit in a conference room several times a week and come up with these ideas. I felt for a very long time that people don't want to think of a woman in music who isn't just a happy, talented accident.

''People love new female artists so much because they're able to explain that woman's success. There's an easy trajectory. Look at the 'Game of Thrones' finale. I specifically really related to Daenerys' storyline because for me it portrayed that it is a lot easier for a woman to attain power than to maintain it.''

But when reminded that Daenerys wasn't necessarily a good character after committing several murders throughout the series, 29-year-old Taylor insisted it was a ''total metaphor''.

She added: ''It's a total metaphor! Like, obviously I didn't want Daenerys to become that kind of character, but in taking away what I chose to take away from it, I thought maybe they're trying to portray her climbing the ladder to the top was a lot easier than maintaining it, because for me, the times when I felt like I was going insane was when I was trying to maintain my career in the same way that I ascended. It's easier to get power than to keep it. It's easier to get acclaim than to keep it. It's easier to get attention than to keep it.''

Taylor also commented on the show's controversial end, which saw many fans complain as it wasn't the conclusion they'd hoped to see.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, she said: ''I've spent a lot of time thinking about this. So, clinically our brain responds to our favourite show ending the same way we feel when a breakup occurs. I read that. There's no good way for it to end. No matter what would have happened in that finale, people still would have been really upset because of the fact that it's over.''