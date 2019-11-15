Taylor Swift reportedly rejected an approach to ''bury the hatchet'' with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

The 'Me!' hitmaker claimed on Twitter on Thursday (14.11.19) that a proposed Netflix documentary and her performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) are in doubt because the two men won't allow the use of her old music unless she stops her criticism of Scooter taking over her former record label, Big Machine, from Scott, and drops her plans to re-record her back catalogue to get around the fact the executive now owns her master recordings under the terms of the deal.

However, sources told TMZ both men have extended an olive branch to the 29-year-old singer and asked for a sit-down discussion but she ''flatly refused'' and ''threatened go public and tell people to attack Big Machine as well as Scott and Scooter'' if they didn't give her what she wanted.

The insider claimed Taylor also admitted to owing the label more than $7 million and hasn't paid in over a year, and they also require masters and video content from her.

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker's lawyer was said to have told Scott and Scooter that he couldn't contain what Taylor does or says publicly about them.

In Taylor's Twitter post, she told her fans she had been told to ''be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished.''

She went on to appeal to them to campaign on her behalf and also ask other artists connected to the businessmen to speak up.

She continued: ''This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help.

''Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this. Scooter also manages several other artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work.

''Please ask them for help with this - I'm hoping maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote...

''I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That's it. I've tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything.

''Right now, my performance at the AMA's, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark.''