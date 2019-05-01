Taylor Swift put up a ''defence mechanism'' during her 'Reputation' era.

The 29-year-old singer released her 'Reputation' album in 2017 amid her now infamous feud with Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West, and has now said there was a lot of ''really terrible'' moments surrounding that time in her life, which caused her to put up a barrier.

She said: ''During the Reputation tour, I started to feel like my life felt different, there were different undertone, a different soundtrack.

''I was defiantly putting up a defence mechanism because I was reflecting on this persona that had been constructed for you. The album had two different side, there was the complete angst and then the real story of the album - about love and friendship.

''At the beginning of the album, there was no explanation, just 'Reputation'. I stuck with it and didn't go back on it. I didn't feel like I owed that to anyone. There was a lot that happened and made me feel really terrible in the last few years.''

The 'ME!' hitmaker credits her fans with her ''resurgence'' on the other side of her trying times, and says she now believes the 'Reputation' era of her career was a ''beautiful'' time despite her hardships, because her fans helped give her ''strength''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, she added: ''Everything I did was for them. I didn't need to get every headline. I just needed to reach out to fans. The relationship between me and my fans strengthened Reputation, and actually looking back, it was one of the most beautiful times of my life.

''I really do credit the fans for my resurgence and exuberance. Their enthusiasm of me making new music is what got me to the studio so fast. The energy they had given me, there is so much love and care. These people are really so wonderful to me.''