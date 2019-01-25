Taylor Swift has emerged victorious in a $1 million lawsuit against a realtor after a company claimed she owed $1 million in commission following a house purchase in 2017.
Taylor Swift has prevailed in a $1 million lawsuit against a realtor.
A federal court judge has sided with the 29-year-old singer after a real estate broker from company Douglas Elliman claimed she owed $1 million in commission after she bought an $18 million New York townhouse in 2017, according to The Blast.
But the judge has thrown out the case after the estate agent failed to provide enough evidence to support his allegations.
It was ruled that an email from an employee to one of the 'Shake It Off' singer's representatives didn't demonstrate she had agreed to pay a seven-figure commission fee, nor that she was planning to use the broker exclusively.
This comes after Douglas Elliman had sued Taylor's Firefly Entertainment firm for $1,080,000 in what they claimed was unpaid commission, alleging she had ''wrongfully excluded'' the company from the house purchase.
But Firefly filed a motion to dismiss the suit, claiming the company was ''seeking commissions for real estate transactions in which it had little or no involvement''.
The court document added: ''In keeping with this pattern, through this action Douglas Elliman seeks more than a million dollars for a real estate transaction in which it does not claim to have played any material role.''
Taylor's company said the agent had arranged one viewing and provided basic information about the abode, but didn't contact the 'Story of Us' hitmaker again.
She later bought the property around nine months later with another agent.
Taylor's New York townhouse, located in the city's affluent Tribeca area, features a gym, home theatre, heated floors and a rainfall steam shower.
There is also a guest suite with a separate entrance, and an outdoor terrace complete with a grill.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....