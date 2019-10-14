Taylor Swift says Madonna put on ''an outstanding show''.

The 'You Need to Calm Down' hitmaker saw the Queen of Pop live in Brooklyn over the weekend, and she showered the 'Material Girl' singer with praise over her 'Madame X' tour.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote: ''Thank you @Madonna for an outstanding show. Shout out to the phenomenal dancers, singers, musicians, set designers, crew, wardrobe, glam, and M who gave it everything.''

The performance came after Madonna, 61, has forced to postpone her show at New York's BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on October 8 because of a knee injury.

She insisted having to cancel the show hurts her ''more than you can imagine'', but reminded fans her alter-ego Madame X is ''made of flesh and blood'' and needs time for her knee to heal.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Its Hard for Madame X to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee.

I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. Its time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding. See you very soon !! (sic)''

Madonna was previously forced to reschedule a selection of dates on her 'Madame X Tour' due to the ''highly specialised production elements'' of the show.

In a statement, the 'Vogue' hitmaker admitted she had ''underestimated'' the time needed to put on the ''most unique and magical musical experience'' for her fans, and confessed her alter-ego Madame X is nothing but a ''perfectionist''.

She explained: ''Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience.

''She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding.''