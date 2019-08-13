Taylor Swift has given a fan over $6,000 to pay her college tuition.

The 'You Need To Calm Down' singer reached out to Ayesha Khurram after the student posted about her financial struggles on Tumblr and has sent her the money she needed to fund her fees and rent for the coming semester.

Ayesha shared details of the money transfer for $6,386.47 on her Instagram account.

It was accompanied by a brief note from Taylor which read: ''Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor.''

Ayesha wrote: ''I posted about struggling with paying for tuition. Two hours later, I get this in my email. I have no words and I can't stop crying. I don't have words. I don't have words. I don't have words. I can't stop crying.(sic)''

The student explained how the 29-year-old pop star's generosity had taken away some ''stress'' from her struggling parents.

She wrote on Tumblr: ''My mother suffers with chronic kidney disease stage 3 and that's always something we're worried about. Stress aggravates her condition and not having funds is stressful.

''Both of my parents work minimum wage jobs. They were going to try to get loans. Taylor Swift took that stress from my parents, my world, and I have never seen them cry/laugh the way they are right now.

''I truly do not have words and I will never, ever be able to repay her for the love and kindness she has shown me right now.''

This isn't the first time the 'Me!' singer has helped a fan with their college tuition costs as in 2015, she handed over almost $2,000 to a jobless supporter who was struggling to pay back her student loans.

The cheque was included in a package that also featured Taylor's old necklaces, a clutch bag and a painting from the star, along with a note which read: ''I was thinking about you today, and how you have been there cheering me on in the most thoughtful and creative ways.

''I got out my paints for the first time in a while today and made you something. I really, really, really hope you like it. I'm not a good painter, but you're so beautiful and positive, even though you're dealing with the stress life brings, so I wanted to make you something.''