Taylor Swift has been nominated for a People's Choice Award.

The 29-year-old singer only released her LP 'Lover' less than two weeks ago but, not only has it received raving reviews from fans, it's in with the chance of being named Album of the Year after securing a nod for the annual entertainment event.

However, the 'You Need to Calm Down' hitmaker will be up against stiff competition as Ariana Grande's 'Thank U', Khalid's 'Free Spirit', Billie Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?', Lizzo's 'Cuz I Love You', Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins', Ed Sheeran's 'No.6 Collaborations Project' and Bad Bunny's 'X 100pre' have also managed to wiggle their way into the category.

Taylor may even come away with two trophies on the night as she's also been nominated for Female Artist of the Year alongside Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Halsey, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and P!nk.

The Male Artist of the Year category is equally as strong as Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Travis Scott, Khalid, Lil Nas X and Bad Bunny will go head-to-head to nab the coveted trophy.

'Avengers: Endgame' is in with the chance of walking away with four gongs as it's been nominated for Movie of Year, The Action of the Year and its stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson have also scored nods.

As well as Robert and Chis, the Male Movie Star category is made up of Tom Holland, Will Smith, Keanu Reeves, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson and Adam Sandler, while the Female equivalent features Millie Bobby Brown, Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Aniston, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong'o and Tessa Thompson.

The People's Choice Awards will air on E! on November 10, 2019.

The short list of the 2019 People's Choice Awards are as follows;

The Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame'

'Toy Story 4'

'Captain Marvel'

'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'

'The Lion King'

'John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum'

'Us'

'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

The Comedy Movie of 2019

'The Upside'

'Yesterday '

'The Hustle'

'Men in Black: International'

'Long Shot'

'Little'

'Wine Country'

'Murder Mystery'

The Action Movie of 2019

'Avengers: Endgame'

'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

'Captain Marvel'

'John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum'

'Shazam!'

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

'Dark Phoenix'

'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'

The Drama Movie of 2019

'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood'

'Rocketman'

'Five Feet Apart'

'Glass'

'Us'

'Triple Frontier'

'After'

'Breakthrough'

The Male Movie Star of 2019

Robert Downey Jr., 'Avengers: Endgame'

Chris Hemsworth, 'Avengers: Endgame'

Tom Holland, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Will Smith, 'Aladdin'

Keanu Reeves, 'John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum'

Samuel L. Jackson, 'Captain Marvel'

Dwayne Johnson, 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'

Adam Sandler, 'Murder Mystery'

The Female Movie Star of 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

Scarlett Johansson, 'Avengers: Endgame'

Zendaya, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Sophie Turner, 'Dark Phoenix'

Jennifer Aniston, 'Murder Mystery'

Brie Larson, 'Captain Marvel'

Lupita Nyong'o, 'Us'

Tessa Thompson, 'Men in Black: International'

The Animated Star of 2019

America Ferrera, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Tom Hanks, 'Toy Story 4'

Kevin Hart, 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

Beyoncé, 'The Lion King'

Ryan Reynolds, 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu'

Chris Pratt, 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part'

Tiffany Haddish, 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

Awkwafina, 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

The Show of 2019

'Game of Thrones'

'WWE Raw'

'Stranger Things'

'The Walking Dead'

'The Big Bang Theory'

'Riverdale'

'This Is Us'

'Grey's Anatomy'

The Male TV Star of 2019

Kit Harington, 'Game of Thrones'

Cole Sprouse, 'Riverdale'

Norman Reedus, 'The Walking Dead'

Finn Wolfhard, 'Stranger Things'

Jim Parsons, 'The Big Bang Theory'

Milo Ventimiglia, 'This Is Us'

Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'

KJ Apa, 'Riverdale'

The Female TV Star of 2019

Mandy Moore, 'This Is Us'

Millie Bobby Brown, 'Stranger Things'

Sophie Turner, 'Game of Thrones'

Danai Gurira, 'The Walking Dead'

Camila Mendes, 'Riverdale'

Lili Reinhart, 'Riverdale'

Maisie Williams, 'Game of Thrones'

Reese Witherspoon, 'Big Little Lies'

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

'The View'

'Red Table Talk'

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

'The Wendy Williams Show'

'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

'Good Morning America'

'The Real'

The Male Artist of 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

The Female Artist of 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

The Song of 2019

'Sucker,' Jonas Brothers

'7 Rings,' Ariana Grande

'Old Town Road,' Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

'Talk,' Khalid

'I Don't Care,' Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

'Dancing With A Stranger,' Sam Smith and Normani

'Bad Guy,' Billie Eilish

'Señorita,' Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The Album of 2019

'Thank U, Next,' Ariana Grande

'Free Spirit,' Khalid

'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?' Billie Eilish

'Cuz I Love You,' Lizzo

'Happiness Begins,' Jonas Brothers

'No. 6 Collaborations Project,' Ed Sheeran

'X 100pre,' Bad Bunny

'Lover, ' Taylor Swift