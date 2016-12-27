Taylor Swift has surprised a 96-year-old World War II veteran with a visit to his home.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter travelled to Missouri on Monday (26.12.16) to pay a special visit to the home of Cyrus Porter, who had previously attracted attention for watching Taylor in concert and claiming that her music had brought him closer to his grandchildren.

In a clip posted online, the chart-topping star is seen walking into a house jam-packed with people and greeting her elderly fan with gifts.

Taylor posed for photographs and even performed a few tunes for Cyrus, who previously claimed that the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker stages shows that no other entertainer can match.

He said: ''I've been to two concerts. Memphis and St Louis. Look what she does ... she puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see 'em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!''

