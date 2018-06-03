Taylor Swift wants a world where ''everyone can live and love equally''.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker sent her ''love and respect'' to those who have faced adversity for their sexual orientation as she marked the beginning of Pride month.

Speaking on stage during her reputation tour in Chicago, Illinois, she said: ''It's very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any sense, in any situation. But it's even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love and that you know that that might be met with adversity from society.

''So this month and every month I want to send out my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about the way they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify. And this is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we've come but we also need to acknowledge how far we still have left to go. And I want to send my love and respect out to everybody who in their journey hasn't yet felt comfortable enough to come out and may you do that in your own time. May we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to be vulnerable and say how they feel.''

Meanwhile, Taylor previously insisted she feels ''so lucky'' to have a successful career and perform to such ''loving, vibrant'' crowds.

She shared in a personal note: ''I've been in the public eye since I was 15 years old. On the beautiful, lovely side of that, I've been so lucky to make music for a living and look out into crowds of loving, vibrant people. On the other side of the coin, my mistakes have been used against me, my heartbreaks have been used as entertainment, and my songwriting has been trivialised as 'oversharing.'''