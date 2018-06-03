Taylor Swift started off Pride month by explaining the importance of a world where ''everyone can live and love equally''.
Taylor Swift wants a world where ''everyone can live and love equally''.
The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker sent her ''love and respect'' to those who have faced adversity for their sexual orientation as she marked the beginning of Pride month.
Speaking on stage during her reputation tour in Chicago, Illinois, she said: ''It's very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any sense, in any situation. But it's even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love and that you know that that might be met with adversity from society.
''So this month and every month I want to send out my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about the way they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify. And this is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we've come but we also need to acknowledge how far we still have left to go. And I want to send my love and respect out to everybody who in their journey hasn't yet felt comfortable enough to come out and may you do that in your own time. May we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to be vulnerable and say how they feel.''
Meanwhile, Taylor previously insisted she feels ''so lucky'' to have a successful career and perform to such ''loving, vibrant'' crowds.
She shared in a personal note: ''I've been in the public eye since I was 15 years old. On the beautiful, lovely side of that, I've been so lucky to make music for a living and look out into crowds of loving, vibrant people. On the other side of the coin, my mistakes have been used against me, my heartbreaks have been used as entertainment, and my songwriting has been trivialised as 'oversharing.'''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....