Taylor Swift was making ''faces that are ugly'' whilst recording her new album.

The 29-year-old star has admitted she made her latest album, 'Lover', with the same intensity that she typically reserves for her live performances.

Taylor - who also created 'Beautiful Ghosts' for the cinematic adaption of 'Cats' - told the January issue of British Vogue magazine: ''I was really singing a lot at that point - I'd just come from a stadium tour, and then did 'Cats', which was all based on live performances - so a lot of that album is nearly whole takes.

''When you perform live, you're narrating and you're getting into the story and you're making faces that are ugly and you're putting a different meaning on a song every time you perform it.''

Taylor also stressed the importance of feeling a strong connection to her own material.

The 'You Need to Calm Down' hitmaker shared: ''I think [writing] is really important - also from the side of ownership over what you do and make.

''Even if you aren't a natural writer, you should try to involve yourself in the messages you're sending.''

Taylor recently won the Favorite Album - Pop/Rock accolade at the American Music Awards.

And the blonde beauty subsequently admitted she had a great deal of ''fun'' during the creative process.

Accepting the accolade for her record 'Lover', Taylor - who also hailed the toughness of the competition - said on stage: ''This is amazing. That was a really tough category, wow. Thank you to the fans.

''I would love to have an opportunity to thank the people I made this album with because they're amazing and we had so much fun.''