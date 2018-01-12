Taylor Swift lives up to her serpent ''reputation'' in her 'End Game' music video.

The 27-year-old pop superstar dropped the promo for the song from her record 'Reputation' on Friday (12.01.17), and besides featuring pal Ed Sheeran and rapper Future, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed a few Easter eggs within the visual.

Before releasing the album last year, Taylor teased her musical comeback with a clip of a snake-like creature, and she's kept the theme which is so popular with her fans by playing the video game Snake, donning snake print and sipping through spirally straws in the shape of the legless reptile.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has paid tribute to her favourite cities in the video, downing drinks with Ed in London, partying on a boat in Miami with Future, whilst also filming with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker in Tokyo.

After taking in a typical London pub, the blonde beauty dished out Kebabs to all her pals, including Ed - who no doubt had his favourite condiment, Heinz ketchup, to go with it - which was previously reported to have been bought at the Kentish Delight takeaway in Kentish Town, north London.

The 'Gorgeous' singer - who is dating British actor Joe Alwyn - reportedly filmed the video between 9pm and 6am to minimise the chance of any leaks or footage being filmed by onlookers.

A source previously said the Grammy-winning star wanted to show the world that she is a ''normal girl'' with the promo.

They said: ''The video shows Taylor on a night out. She has spent months quietly going under the radar in London this year and has been out a lot more than anybody realises.

''It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places. She wants to show people she is just a normal girl.''